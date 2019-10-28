Stubborn and ugly, but effective: Springboks grind their way to the final

1/15
Damian de Allende bursts through for the Boks’ vital sole try. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
2/15
Josh Adams of Wales goes over to score his team’s try. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
3/15
Deadeye Dick: Handre Pollard had a flawless kicking record off the tee. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
4/15
Brotherhood: Beast Mtawarira and Bongi Mbonambi share a moment with forward coach Matt Proudfoot. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
5/15
Try-hero Josh Adams is dejected. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
6/15
A sad way for Alun Wyn Jones’ international career to end. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
7/15
Justin Tipuric and Eben Etzebeth hassle each other to claim lineout ball. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
8/15
Rhys Pratchell gang-tackled by Pollard and De Allende. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
9/15
The heavies: The Boks’ starting front row look ready for action. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
10/15
Mr Dependable: Damian de Allende. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
11/15
Not again! Faf de Klerk launches another box-kick. (Photo by Michael Steele/2019 Getty Images)
12/15
Clean-up duty: Faf and S’bu Nkosi proving typically industrious. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
13/15
Another tackle by the indefatigable Pieter-Steph du Toit . (Photo by Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images)
14/15
Duane Vermeulen, the last bastion of the scrum. (Photo by Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images)
15/15
That ‘kiss’: Faf de Klerk becomes friends with Jake Ball. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
