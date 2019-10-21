The Great Equalizer Podcast – I’m a person too! with Knitted Knockers SA founder Dana Biddle

“I may be a mother and my responsibilities may be great but, by God, I’ll have my nachos and margaritas while watching Dateline if it’s the last thing I do.”

Thanks to Mouthy Moms Club for this quote. Clearly it’s not just us at The Great Equalizer who are taking a stand against not mattering anymore. WE ARE PEOPLE TOO! We get hungry and tired and scared and gatvol and our feelings get hurt when those little people forget that we’re more than just a mom.

So in the latest episode of The Great Equalizer we revisit self care and we give ourselves permission to prioritise us. After all, we’re no good to our children or our spouses if we break, so we’re making sure we do what we need to do to keep ticking.

We also chat to Dana Biddle of Knitted Knockers South Africa about Knitted Knockers kits and how you can do your part to raise awareness about breast cancer this October.

Knitted Knockers South Africa supplies hand-knitted breast prostheses to women who have undergone mastectomies or similar breast procedures. The initiative facilitates the design, manufacturing and distribution of knitted boobies for the benefit of breast cancer survivors.

Knitted Knockers are softer and lighter than any other prosthesis, not to mention non-toxic and hypoallergenic. They’re also super soft, super comfortable and are made according to REAL women’s cup sizes, which means they fit into your regular bra.

Knitted Knockers are made by volunteer knitters and distributed by good samaritans to hospitals and Cansa clinics across South Africa.

Moreover, if you’re an avid crafter you can order a knitted knocker kit to knit and donate your own pair of knockers.

If you’d like to hear more about the initiative, listen to The Great Equalizer’s interview with Knitted Knockers South Africa founder Dana Biddle in this week’s episode.

And if you’re interested in purchasing a Knitted Knockers kit, or you want to donate a kit to someone who can knit a pair on your behalf, email @thegreatequalizerpodcast this Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’ll make sure your get your knocker kit: Email us !!

Listen here:

The Great Equalizer is hosted by local Joburg moms, Sam Herbst and Charlene Armstrong, who believe that all parents are rocking the same kind of crazy. It doesn’t matter who you were pre-kid, what colour skin you’re in, how rich or poor you are, or whether you’re gay or straight… If you’re a parent, you know what it’s like to smell your kid’s butt in public and you can probably identify with fantasising about killing your sleeping partner during a 03:00 am wakeup call.

Here at The Great Equalizer we laugh, bitch and cry about the ups and downs of our current upside-down. There’s just one rule (and it’s non-negotiable)… absolutely NO JUDGIES. Okay? Okay.

*And because your hosts don’t know what the frack they’re doing 99% of the time, we touch base with experts who do. So, hey, you may just learn something too ????