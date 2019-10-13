SABC to show Bafana matches after agreeing Safa deal

The agreement will start with live coverage on SABC 1 of Bafana’s Nelson Mandela Challenge clash with Mali on Sunday afternoon.

The deal includes all three of Bafana’s home matches in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group stages, though it does not include the away games, as Safa do not own the rights to those. Those away games are still likely only to be broadcast on SuperSport.

The total agreement is for four years and will, in each year, cover:

6 Bafana Bafana matches (3 home AFCON qualifiers; 2 international friendlies and the Nelson Mandela Challenge);

5 Banyana Banyana home friendly matches, inclusive of the Winnie Mandela Challenge;

Domestic competitions including the U/19 Women’s National Championship Final, Burger King U/20 National Championships Final, U/23 Men’s National Championships FINALS, ABC Motsepe National Play Offs Final, KAY Motsepe Schools Final, Futsal and Beach Football National Championships FINALS as well as the SASOL Women’s League Finals and various SAFA National Women’s League matches;

A weekly SAFA magazine show

SAFA Annual Awards.

“As SAFA, we are pleased to have finally come to an agreement with the public broadcaster which is in the public interest and the good of the game. After protracted negotiations, it is great that the public will once again get to watch Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana and other national teams matches on SABC, in addition to various other important football development programmes, that has seen SAFA make a major impact on football on the continent” said Safa president Danny Jordaan in a statement.

