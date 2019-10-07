Ex-Chiefs goalkeeper surfaces at Swallows

Vries was released by Chiefs at the end of last season after the shotstopper fell down the pecking order at the club.

The shot-stopper came under fire from Chiefs supporters who felt he was not good enough to take over from the club’s first choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

This was after Vries made costly mistakes in goals for Chiefs was subsequently replaced by Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi while Khune was out injured.

The Namibian international keep his first clean sheet when Swallows played to a 0-0 draw with Real Kings on Sunday afternoon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.