Uncategorized 7.10.2019 04:59 pm

Ex-Chiefs goalkeeper surfaces at Swallows

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ex-Chiefs goalkeeper surfaces at Swallows

Virgil Vries of Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Virgil Vries has found a new home at the GladAfrica Championship side Swallows FC.

Vries was released by Chiefs at the end of last season after the shotstopper fell down the pecking order at the club.

The shot-stopper came under fire from Chiefs supporters who felt he was not good enough to take over from the club’s first choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

This was after Vries made costly mistakes in goals for Chiefs was subsequently replaced by Nigerian international Daniel Akpeyi while Khune was out injured.

The Namibian international keep his first clean sheet when Swallows played to a 0-0 draw with Real Kings on Sunday afternoon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ex-Chiefs striker set to train with Celtic 7.10.2019
Positive news for Chiefs as key players return to training 7.10.2019
Ex-Chiefs defender retires from international football 5.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 