Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs SuperSport United

Rise and Shine defeated Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 away from home in their last encounter to continue a good start to the league season in which the lie in second place on the table with 10 points from five games.

The Limpopo-based team will however come into the encounter on a low after going down on penalties to Highlands Park in the semifinal of the MTN8 in midweek.

The home crowd will have to give the Polokwane players a lift as they might feel the fatigue as the matches come thick and fast.

Supersport United, meanwhile, are undefeated in seven games across all competitions this season and booked their place in the MTN8 final with an impressive victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.

While forwards Thamsanqa Gabuza and Bradley Grobler have struck up a good partnership it must have been pleasing to see midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Jamie Webber get on the score sheet against Sundowns.

Kaitano Tembo’s charges have also made a solid start to the league season having racked up eight points from five matches to sit in fourth position in the standings.

