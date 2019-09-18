Parenty Photo Competition Terms and Conditions:

By entering this competition, entrants agree to the terms and conditions referred to below.

Entries for the photo competition will be from 19 September to 20 October 2019.

It is not a prerequisite that photographs feature a baby or child, entrants are entitled to submit photographs of “what parenthood looks like” by simply depicting a moment or a situation.

Photographs of babies and children may only be entered into the competition by the parents or legal guardians of the babies/children.

Each entry must contain the photo entered as well as the full name, address and contact details of the responsible parent or guardian.

Photographs must be high resolution (at least 300 pixels per inch).

By submitting photographs, entrants guarantee that they are the lawful copyright holders of the photos entered, or that they have sought permission from the copyright holders to use the photo for entering this competition. By submitting photographs, entrants guarantee that they are the legal guardians or parents of the babies/children depicted on photos entered.

The names and surnames of the babies/children whose photos are entered, as well as that of their parents and/or legal guardians may be published onto The Citizen’s online and print platforms, as will the names, surnames and photos of the babies/children whose photos are entered.

There is one category in this competition. Entrants note that each entry may only be submitted once.

All entries will be presented to judges in no particular order from which two batches of quarter-finalist images will be selected that will go through to the next round.

Batch 1 & 2

These batches of quarter-finalist images will be showcased separately, one batch in October and the second batch in November. Parenty will announce and showcase the images that have made it through to this round on all of its platforms.

Lobbying & Voting

Once the quarter finalist batches are announced, the creators are then free to drum up votes. As Instagram and Facebook audiences will be the judges of this round. The more likes, the better your chances of going through to the next round. And if you make it through to the next round (semi-finals) you are guaranteed a kick-ass prize!

Judging

The competition judges will select 5 semi-finalists in October and 5 semi-finalists in November. Semi-finalists will be announced and showcased by Parenty on all of its platforms.

Judging will take place from the 1st to 8th of December 2019. The competition judges will then select the runners up, second place winners and the first place winner.

All the winners will be announced – runners up, second place winners and the first place winner.

The judges’ decision is final.

Prizes

The Canon Prizes:

The seven runners up will each win the instant Canon Zoemini C Cameras valued at approximately R1 995 each The two second-place winners will each win a PowerShot SX620 Camera valued at approximately R2 495 each The first-place winner of the Canon/Parenty photography competition will win a PowerShot SX70 camera valued at R7 595

Winners will not be entitled to exchanges prizes for replacements in kind or for cash. Winners will not request any exchanges from the sponsor.

If organisers are unable to reach any winner after three attempts, alternative winners will be selected.

The Citizen is a division of CTP Ltd. CTP Ltd its divisions and affiliates will not be held responsible or liable for any loss, damage or expenses arising from or relating to entrants’ competition entries or the prizes awarded to the winners.

In addition hereto, The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions for promotional competitions apply. Click here to access the terms and conditions:

https://citizen.co.za/competitions/1765942/the-citizen-standard-terms-and-conditions/