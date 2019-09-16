The Great Equalizer Podcast – Future proof your child

Every child will ask their parent what they think they should be when they grow up. Are you ready with an answer? If you just mouthed “Hell no!” then we’re right there with you. We don’t even know what we wanna be when we grow up!

Luckily, Nikki Bush knows a thing or two about parenting AND the future – and she’s written a book about it to help a sister out. Co-authored with parent, futurist and global speaker Graeme Codrington, the latest edition of Future-Proof Your Child for the 2020s and Beyond doesn’t just paint a picture of what the future might hold for the next generation, it offers some practical advice for parents, guiding us to build solid foundations for our children. This book is an invaluable guide that helps parents create realistic and relevant parenting goals that will set our children up to thrive, no matter what awaits them in future.

Quite honestly, guys, talking to Nikki made The Great Equalizer gals feel a lot less anxious about our kids’ future. You want to read this book! But also… You want to listen to this episode!

