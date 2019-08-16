WIN 10 CADBURY HAMPERS WORTH R500!

Each hamper includes:

1 Cadbury T-shirt

Powerbank

Scarf

Soccer ball

Water bottle

A clapper

Participating chocolates

Competition closes on 30 September at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

PLUS read below to find out how to Score a once in a lifetime experience with ‘Cadbury FC, Taste the Action’ to watch a Premier League game live in the UK!

‘Going for the goal! He shoots, he scores!!!!’ – Imagine hearing the commentator shouting this at a live Premier League game! Imagine the euphoria and celebrations with friends and strangers alike, as your favourite football team wins the game! This dream could become a reality for a few lucky Cadbury fans, with the “Cadbury FC, Taste the Action” competition.

Cadbury is excited to be partnering with the top level of the English Football league system – the Premier League to offer our loyal fans the experience of a lifetime. The competition kicks off on the 01st of August and ends on the 30th of September 2019 and consumers can stand a chance to win one of three GRAND prizes, each consisting of a trip for two, to watch a Premier League game LIVE in the UK! What’s more, consumers can stand a chance to win weekly instant prizes too!

To enter, simply buy any two of your favourite participating Cadbury chocolate bars*, dial *120*101112#, enter the unique code that can be found inside the pack and follow the prompts! It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3! USSD costs 20c per 20 seconds. T’s and C’s apply**.

In addition to this, South Africa’s favourite football player Lucas Radebe will be the face of the campaign to represent Cadbury FC, encouraging all fans to enter and be part of this exciting competition.

“We are excited to announce the ‘Cadbury FC, Taste the Action’ competition and offer our Cadbury fans such a thrilling and unique, once in a lifetime experience to watch a Premier League game LIVE with their chosen travel partner! This phenomenal prize also includes flights, accommodation, merchandise, spending money and other adds ons to ensure the winners have a complete and truly memorable experience,” says Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA Category Director for Chocolate. “We are also extremely proud to have Lucas Radebe, a true football legend and humble man, on our Cadbury FC team for this competition.”

“From a young age, I loved two things, Cadbury and football,” says Lucas Radebe. “I am delighted to be on board for the ‘Cadbury FC, Taste the Action’ competition because it means I get to enjoy both my passions at the same time! I am really looking forward to watching things unfold; especially to being part of the happy moment when the lucky winner finds out that he’s won the BIG prize to watch a Premier League game, live in the UK, and experience what it feels like to be in the midst of that exhilarating crowd.”

To give our fans more to talk about, from the 01st of November until the 31st of December 2019, consumers can collect the LIMITED edition Cadbury FC, Premier League card pack, just by purchasing their favourite Cadbury bar.

Don’t miss out on this striking competition and join the conversation on Facebook @LunchBarSA, @CadburyPS or @Cadbury5StarSA or on Twitter @LunchBar_SA, @CadburyPSBar and @CadburyChocBar #CadburyTasteTheAction

*Participating Cadbury chocolate bars: Lunch Bar (46g), Lunch Bar Dream (46g), P.S. Milk Chocolate (46g), P.S. Caramilk (46g), 5Star (48,5g) and Cadbury Crunchie (40g)

**T’s&C’s apply.

