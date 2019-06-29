Police arrest taxi violence suspects

Police arrested nine men that are suspected to be behind taxi violence after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Lyttleton on Friday, 28 June, at approximately 3.50pm.

Police had received information about a Nissan minibus with armed men inside at Centurion next to the taxi rank.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo said the police proceeded to the area and spotted the vehicle.

“As they were stopping the minibus, one suspect jumped off and ran away. Police gave chase and apprehended the suspect.

“As they were searching the vehicle and suspects, police found two more firearms.”

Masondo said the suspects will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of dangerous weapons.

“Investigations are underway to establish if these men are linked to other crimes, including taxi violence,” Masondo said.

Police also arrested more than 120 suspects in Yeoville, Brooklyn, Pretoria Moot, Akasia and Bronkhorstspruit in Tshwane.

The suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, fraud, possession of hijacked vehicle, possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, robbery, illegal immigration, drinking in public, possession of stolen property, drink and driving, the police said.

“Liquor outlets were also raided where police arrested more than 15 people for operating illegally and seized large volumes of liquor. Counterfeit goods to the estimated value of R700 000 were confiscated.

“The arrested suspects will appear at various magistrate’s courts in due course.”

