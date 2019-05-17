Traffic advisory – Temporary full road closures on the N12 this weekend

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) would like to notify motorists that the full road closure is scheduled to take place on the N12, Section 20, on Saturday May 18 to Sunday May 19, between 12am on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

The closure will take place between the Ogies/Bethal interchange (Exit No. 515) and eMalahleni West/Ogies (Exit No. 524).

The closure, which will affect traffic in both directions, is required to allow South32 to erect a new conveyor overpass bridge that supplies services and coal to the Klipspruit Colliery, which crosses the N12 at 44.1km.

All motor vehicles will be diverted to the following roads:

N12 Eastbound Ogies/Bethal (Exit No. 515) off-ramp coming from Johannesburg driving towards eMalahleni.

N12 Westbound eMalahleni West/Ogies (Exit No. 524) off-ramp coming from eMalahleni driving towards Johannesburg.

Mpumalanga provincial and eMalahleni traffic officers will monitor the diversion of traffic. The closures may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. If need be, a second notice with information of the new times will be made available.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution and adhere to speed limits.

SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused, and thanks the motoring public for their patience during the erection of the new conveyor overpass bridge.

The Agency takes seriously its mandate from government to manage and maintain the national road network. In so doing, the safety and well-being of road users and the communities in which it operates is paramount.

Issued on behalf of SANRAL by Traffic Barricade. For assistance, please contact Thabo Gwebu on 082 221 0681, or email info@trafficbarricade.co.za

