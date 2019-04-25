Baby Skincare 101

Finding a skincare routine that suits you and your baby is important to ensure healthy skin and good skincare habits.

Here are some top tips for choosing products for your baby’s skincare routine:

Choose skin-friendly and hypoallergenic products. Hypoallergenic means that a product is less likely to cause an allergic reaction. If you can, it’s better to opt for products that are both gentle and mild as well as hypoallergenic.

Take the time to read the label and try to find products that have been dermatologically and paediatrically tested. Baby-specific products are a must-have because they are specifically designed for sensitive skin or for babies.

Did you know that baby’s skin loses moisture up to 5 times faster than an adult’s skin? So it pays to use the correct skincare products when it comes to baby’s bathtime. Choose a Rich Moisture Bar because it is designed specifically for the skincare needs of an infant. Moms-on-the-go will appreciate the convenience and ultra care of a head-to-toe wash, that acts as both a moistusing soap and a shampoo for fine new hair. These liquid soaps and bars are generally milder and safer for your little ones.

When bathtime is done, opt for a baby moisturising lotion, it will help to replenish moisture lost during the day and continue to nourish your baby’s delicate skin well after bathtime has ended.

Baby petroleum jelly can be used as a barrier cream to prevent nappy rash and lock in natural moisture. Because of its resistance to moisture, petroleum jelly is a great all-round product to have on hand.

Nappy cream, much like petroleum jelly is a barrier cream that prevents excess moisture from irritating skin that is constantly exposed to dampness.

Start a gentle skincare routine as early as possible in order to nourish and protect their beautiful and delicate baby skin.

