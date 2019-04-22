Baroka coach slams referee after Sundowns loss

Nyirenda says Saturday’s officiating will go down as one of the worst matches in the Premier Soccer League’s history.

“So amazing. I think this is one of the matches that will go down in my history (as the worst) in PSL,” said Nyirenda after the game.

“I saw many things that I never saw before. I have to review it again on TV so that I can see it properly because I don’t know what to make out of it. Most of the decisions I don’t know what to make out of it.”

Baroka were reduced to 10 men in the 76th minute when Rodwell Chinyengetere was shown a red card for a foul on Hlompho Kekana and Nyirenda believes that this decision sway the game into Sundowns’ favour.

“If you saw it, it became bad for us when we lost the player. How can that be a red card? How can that be a foul in the first place? It paralysed the team. He knows that with 11 against 11 they were not doing anything and he had to bring us to nine men.”

Following the loss, Baroka have now dropped down to 15th place on the log, with just four games remaining before the season ends.

