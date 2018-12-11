WIN A SET OF SILVER GHOST CRAB EARRINGS WORTH R2 900!

1 lucky reader will WIN a set of silver Ghost Crab earrings with an 18kt rose gold monogram, set with diamonds worth R2 900 from celebrity jeweller AmaThambo.

AmaThambo, South African’s celebrity jewellery, are offering The Citizen readers a chance to WIN a piece of their unique jewellery Cast from the bones of a diverse range of South Africa’s wildlife, it’s the authenticity of the pieces, designed by Zululand artist Shaun Miller, that are its signature, and the reason the brand is being snapped up across the world.

AmaThambo is unique, high-end statement jewellery with products ranging from ghost crabs earrings to rhino beetle cuff-links and anything else nature offers up. It’s a feast for the eyes, and heart, which customers are feeling a strong connection with.

“’I wanted to create a range that showed the true diversity of SA, that celebrated Africa, its people and its animals’’, says Miller. ‘’South Africa is more than just the Big Five, we have an array of unique insects, forests, deserts, bush – all unique to this area, and all a piece of our communal heritage as Africans.”

AmaThambo brand is now available at the exclusive Elegance Jewellers in Melrose Arch, Johannesberg and will be launching their own store soon, with Paris and Las Vegas the expected locations.

Please note, AmaThambo pieces are created from a mould, meaning the bone is not present in the jewellery itself. In keeping with the personal nature, each piece of jewellery is finally wrapped in cloth with the story of provenance elegantly printed on, closed with a wax seal, and placed in a leather pouch.

For more information visit www.amathambo.com

