Light weight helps Nafaayes

Invariably in a stakes race punters are advised to go with the best handicapped runner based on merit ratings but in many cases the handicappers’ hands are tied as to how heavily they can penalise a runner.

That could well be the case in tomorrow’s Grade 2 World Sports Betting Ipi Tombe Challenge for fillies and mares over 1600m.

Al Danza and Redberry Lane are the respective best handicapped run-ners but three-year-old Nafaayes from the Mike de Kock yard could be the filly to beat.

She has only raced four times for two wins, a second and a third place but is carrying just 51kg and could still be lot be er than her 99 merit rating suggests.

“She is well treated at the weights and she’s coming off a pretty good form line so she must have a chance,” said De Kock.

“My only concern is that she’s relatively unexposed with the older horses.”

Green Top is battling to win her second race but if one considers her neck second behind Taking-thepeace over this course and distance in the Fillies Guineas, she must come into the reckoning.

The same applies to KZN raider Fiorella who beat Snowdance to win the Fillies Guineas at Greyville.

Redberry Lane and Al Danza must also be considered for all exotic bets.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.