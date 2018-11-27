 
South Africa 27.11.2018 03:22 pm

EFF target Zondo commission, demand ‘Tiso Blackstar building’ answers

Gopolang Chawane
The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu, left, reacts as Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema briefs the media, 13 October 2016. Picture: Neil McCartney

A letter from the EFF asks several questions directed to the deputy chief justice questioning the procurement of the venue in Parktown.

The Economic Freedom Fighters are demanding answers on how the Hill on Empire (Tiso Black star) building was able to procure the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

A letter from the EFF, signed off by their deputy chair Floyd Shivambu, asks several questions directed to the Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo questioning the procurement of the Hill on Empire venue in Parktown.

In the letter, the EFF are demanding information on how the bidding process to host the inquiry was facilitated.

The EFF listed the following questions:

  • Was there an open tender for the Hill on Empire, Parktown, Johannesburg, where the commission of inquiry into state capture is taking place?
  • If it was an open tender:
    a. When was it advertised?
    b. How many bidders responded?
    c. What was the bidding price for each bidder and where was the building being offered by each bidder?
  • If there was no open tender, how was the building procured as a venue?
  • To date, how much has the service provider been paid? Details per month.
  • Should the commission go on for a duration of 12 months, how much would be the total cost for the venue and how much would be the total cost over a period of 24 months?

The EFF urged the deputy chief justice for urgent feedback.

Zondo acknowledged receiving the EFF’s queries. In a letter, he said the matters of procurement were dealt with by the secretary of the commission Dr De Wee. He said he had handed the EFF’s letter to De Wee who would soon contact the EFF.

The EFF have openly stated they no longer wanted to be interviewed by journalists from the Tiso Blackstar group.

