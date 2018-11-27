WATCH: New Nando’s advert sizzles with the ‘You people’ card

Controversial advert maker and chicken franchise Nando’s has again introduced a hilariously witty advert.

The advert titled “You people” is causing a stir on social media.

The advert contains a diverse audience which stereotypes one another based on their appearance, habits, and tastes.

The franchise has said the advert highlights ways in which South Africans typically stereotype one another.

The phrase “You people”, according to the advert from M&C Saatchi Abel, is a phrase that goes hand in hand with an unconscious bias.

A cocktail of different scenes is in the advert, which even has a black Adam Katzavelos who appears to battle pronouncing the word beach.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

