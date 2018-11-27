 
menu
South Africa 27.11.2018 10:12 am

WATCH: New Nando’s advert sizzles with the ‘You people’ card

Citizen reporter

The advert even has a black Adam Katzavelos who cannot pronounce the word beach.

Controversial advert maker and chicken franchise Nando’s has again introduced a hilariously witty advert.

The advert titled “You people” is causing a stir on social media.

The advert contains a diverse audience which stereotypes one another based on their appearance, habits, and tastes.

The franchise has said the advert highlights ways in which South Africans typically stereotype one another.

The phrase “You people”, according to the advert from M&C Saatchi Abel, is a phrase that goes hand in hand with an unconscious bias.

A cocktail of different scenes is in the advert, which even has a black Adam Katzavelos who appears to battle pronouncing the word beach.

 

 

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Britain bans anti-avocado advert 3.10.2018
Nando’s fires back at fake dagga ad 19.9.2018
Orchids and Onions – Nando’s not chicken in deflating egos 8.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.