Police warn against paying bogus Pretoria cops

Pretoria North police have warned residents to watch out for fake cops who demand payment for the return of their recovered stolen cars, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

Police spokesperson Captain Rebecca Phatlane said a scammer claiming to be a police officer called a motorist who recently reported a car stolen to say it had been recovered and was at a police impound lot.

“They provide an accurate description of the vehicle,” said Phatlane, adding that they then give a bank account into which a fee would have to be paid for the “police” to return the vehicle.

“But as soon as the money is transferred the criminal disappears.”

“This is an old trick that is still being used by criminals to target people that were already victims of a crime. Recently, in less than a month’s time, we’ve received three complaints from people conned in this particular scam.”

She said the police were not allowed at any point to accept or ask for money to return stolen vehicles or items.

“When police locate a stolen vehicle, the owner will be informed to come to the police station with the necessary identification documents.”

Phatlane warned against other scams in which criminals pretended to be police officers.

“Always ask for identification,” she said.

“If you suspect that the person is not who they say they are, contact your nearest police station.”

Phatlane urges residents to report fraud and other crimes at their local police station, or by calling the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111.

