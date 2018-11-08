 
South Africa 8.11.2018 01:51 pm

PICS: DA councillor’s home burned to the ground

Kaunda Selisho
Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba listens as Mr. Ralph Jones of SANTACO speaks at Marks Park in Johannesburg on 19 September 2017. The mayor officially signed the Negotiation Framework Agreement with public transport operators for the transformation of public transport between the CBD and Inner City; Alexandra; Sandton; Midrand and Ivory Park. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba listens as Mr. Ralph Jones of SANTACO speaks at Marks Park in Johannesburg on 19 September 2017. The mayor officially signed the Negotiation Framework Agreement with public transport operators for the transformation of public transport between the CBD and Inner City; Alexandra; Sandton; Midrand and Ivory Park. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Herman Mashaba and Kevin Wac have condemned the act and confirmed suspected foul play.

Johannesburg based Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors Herman Mashaba and Kevin Wax have expressed their “dismay and sadness” after learning that the home of a fellow DA councillor was recently burned to the ground.

Vinay Choonie of ward 120 lost a large number of his prized possessions and valuables in the fire.

What is left of councillor Vinay Choonie's home | Image: Twitter/ @hermanmashaba

Mashaba and Wax said in a joint statement: “We are shocked to learn of suspected foul play in this matter. With the support of the office of the speaker of council, a thorough assessment is underway and a formal case has been opened at the councillor’s local police station.”

What is left of councillor Vinay Choonie’s home | Image: Twitter/ @hermanmashaba

The pair went on to add that the city’s group forensic and investigation service would conduct a review of the situation due to the nature of threats that the councillor had received recently.

What is left of councillor Vinay Choonie’s home | Image: Twitter/ @hermanmashaba

According to the DA, Wax and DA JHB deputy chief whip Graham de Kock will visit Choonie in solidarity later today.

READ NEXT: DA MP escapes attempted hijacking in PE

