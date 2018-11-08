PICS: DA councillor’s home burned to the ground

Johannesburg based Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors Herman Mashaba and Kevin Wax have expressed their “dismay and sadness” after learning that the home of a fellow DA councillor was recently burned to the ground.

Vinay Choonie of ward 120 lost a large number of his prized possessions and valuables in the fire.

Mashaba and Wax said in a joint statement: “We are shocked to learn of suspected foul play in this matter. With the support of the office of the speaker of council, a thorough assessment is underway and a formal case has been opened at the councillor’s local police station.”

The pair went on to add that the city’s group forensic and investigation service would conduct a review of the situation due to the nature of threats that the councillor had received recently.

According to the DA, Wax and DA JHB deputy chief whip Graham de Kock will visit Choonie in solidarity later today.

