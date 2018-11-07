Fantasy League for October has a winner

In second place was Risima Mushwana and Rita FC, who scored an impressive 102 points for Game week 10, but it wasn’t quite enough to win the prize.You can still join Phakaaathi’s Private Fantasy League by following the rules in the advert at the bottom of this page. And there is a chance to win another fantastic prize in November, with a Canon Powershot SX730 HS camera worth R4 999 on offer. It all starts again this weekend with Game week 11, and here are some players from the English Premier League that

you might want to include.

Matthew Ryan Australian goalkeeper Ryan is having another good season with Brighton and Hove

Albion, and has surged up the shot-stoppers points table in recent times with consecutive clean sheets against West Ham,Newcastle and Wolves, as the Seagulls have won three EPL games in a row. Ryan represents good value at £4.5 million,

and might be worth a punt to continue his streak against Everton this weekend. Brighton have a decent run of fixtures

from now until they host Chelsea on December 15.

Andrew Robertson Liverpool’s Robertson(£6.4m) is their highest points-scoring defender, second only on the overall standings to Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso. Robertson has helped Liverpool keep six clean sheets. He has also contributed a couple of assists, while his points tally has yet to be damaged by a single yellow card. Liverpool are at free-scoring Arsenal this weekend, and have a Merseyside derby coming up soontoo, but it is probably still worth a punt on Robertson.

Ross Barkley (below) There can be few people that can have envisaged Ross Barkley as a key part of the Chelsea midfield at the start of this season, yet he has worked his way into Maurizio Sarri’s team to the extent that he now seems to be a first choice in the midfield three, alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Barkley has scored in his last three league matches, against Southampton, Man United and Burnley, picking up 36 FPL points in his last three games, as opposed to just eight in his first seven matches. At just £5.8m, he represents the best value of any of the top 10 overall points scorers in midfield,with Chelsea hosting winnable matches against Crystal Palace and Everton in their next two encounters.

