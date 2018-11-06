 
South Africa 6.11.2018

WATCH: Robbery at Middelburg TotalSports

Sjani Campher
As seen in the screenshot, the man in the black sweater and dark blue cap is one of the suspects in the robbery case.

It is suspected that the four robbers are involved in two other incidents and that a syndicate might be at large.

Police have handed over footage of a robbery in the hope that members of the public might help identify the robbers.

TotalSports was robbed around 9.30am on October 24. Staff were held at gunpoint and asked to empty out the cash registers and safe. Sport shoes and other products were also taken, reports Middelburg Observer.

The man in the red cap was keeping watch over two customers.

The staff were then locked inside the office and some customers were told to wait in the breakroom area.

The thieves then made off with 117 cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Standing next to the suspect in the red cap, the man in the green shirt is another suspect.

 

On October 18, Mall customers were traumatised after yet another armed robbery took place at the Touch Of Gold Jewellery Store.

Only days before, the i’Langa Mall in Mbombela was also targeted.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects may contact Det. Const. Busi Mahlangu at 013 249 1402.

