WATCH: Robbery at Middelburg TotalSports

Police have handed over footage of a robbery in the hope that members of the public might help identify the robbers.

TotalSports was robbed around 9.30am on October 24. Staff were held at gunpoint and asked to empty out the cash registers and safe. Sport shoes and other products were also taken, reports Middelburg Observer.

The staff were then locked inside the office and some customers were told to wait in the breakroom area.

The thieves then made off with 117 cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

On October 18, Mall customers were traumatised after yet another armed robbery took place at the Touch Of Gold Jewellery Store.

Only days before, the i’Langa Mall in Mbombela was also targeted.

It is suspected that the four robbers are involved in the other two incidents and that a syndicate might be at large.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects may contact Det. Const. Busi Mahlangu at 013 249 1402.

