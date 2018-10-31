 
Uncategorized 31.10.2018

Nigeria game excites Banyana players

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Desiree Ellis coach of South Africa during the Banyana Banyana Afternoon Training (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Playing Nigeria in the opening match of the Africa Woman’s Championship’s makes things interesting, says Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.

Banyana are grouped alongside the Nigerians, Kenya and Zambia in Group B at the competition and Ellis says her charges are excited about the opening game.

“They were very excited, I remember in 2016 we were very close, we had a few opportunities and they had a free-kick and they scored. The margin of the error was very small, but we know that with the past year’s preparation, it will help. If we can execute our plan properly it will be important,” said Ellis.

“I think playing Nigeria in the first game spices it up a bit. But we will be ready for it because when you go to a tournament you want to win it, there are no two ways about it and we are no different. We haven’t won plus winning it will mean we have secured our spot in the World Cup.”

