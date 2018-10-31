‘Herbal blend’ drug shockingly accessible and addictive

The relative ease of accessing a drug called ‘herbal blend’ is disturbing, especially considering that over the past weekend, 14 people were hospitalised after consuming it, reports Roodepoort Record.

Once the police released a statement that the ‘drug’ was being sold over the counter at liquor stores, adult shops, and tobacconists, a Roodepoort Record journalist set off to investigate how hard it was to get hold of the ‘drug’ – which looks a lot like cannabis. The very first shop approached, an adult shop, indeed had a version of the ‘drug’ in stock.

The specific ‘brand’ name was Blazing.

ALSO READ: ‘Herbal blend’ lands 14 people in hospital

The store employee, who asked to remain anonymous, explained that the ‘drug’ was actually a potpourri that had aphrodisiac qualities and was supposed to be burnt like incense. He stressed that it should not be smoked at all. The back of the package had a warning that it was not to be sold to persons under the age of 21. It did not specify the ingredients though.

He said that the shop “… would never sell the product to minors or anyone that we suspect would abuse it”.

Police are still waiting for the forensic laboratory results, which should guide them on how to deal with the problem.

The Roodepoort Record is in the process of contacting the distributor and/or manufacturer of the product.

A video surfaced on Facebook yesterday of two young men allegedly intoxicated by the drug over the weekend. The clip was allegedly filmed by the father of the men, who can be seen writhing in pain, walking around mindlessly, and chocking on their vomit.

Please note that this video is not for sensitive viewers and the content is disturbing and graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Synthetic cannabinoids

Although the ‘herbal blend’ drug is new to South Africans, it is not a new drug. In 2015, Vice documented Britain’s synthetic drug addicts and investigated the availability of the drug. At the time of the video, it was as freely available as it is in South Africa now.

In appearance, the drug looks very much like marijuana. However, it is actually a class of molecules that bind to cannabinoid receptors in the body known as synthetic cannabinoids. Also known as designer drugs, they are sprayed with an array of chemicals that are designed to create mind-altering highs. These blends first started being sold in the 2000s, where they were used to get a similar feeling to smoking weed. Another driving factor then was that, unlike marijuana, these herbal blends were legal and accessible.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that between 2014 and 2015, cannabinoid-associated deaths tripled. No recorded deaths have been associated with marijuana.

Common names for the drug include blaze, natural herbs, herbal incense, or herbal smoking blends. The packaging is aptly marked ‘Not for human consumption’.

Hundreds of deaths are recorded around the world each year, mostly in the US. Because of its highly addictive qualities, users are usually hooked on the first try.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.