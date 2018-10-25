Someone is updating ‘HHP’s Facebook page’

Fans of recently deceased rapper Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo have been left fuming after discovering that there is an unidentified person updating a Facebook page believed to be his.

The page has been poking fun at his death with various posts stating that he is “waiting by the back door” for God to let him in and that is how he is able to post, as well as posts asking which famous South Africans might be joining him in the afterlife next.

Just arrived in heaven…had a safe journey…Now I'm chilling with my nigga Pro…Dankie San ???? Posted by HHP on Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Was Expecting Joseph to pick me up with koloi ya Eliyah but bandilanda nge esile such disrespect….Harambe ! Posted by HHP on Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Was hoping to see Mandela when I got here in heaven…Only to find out the nigga is arrested again…..Bosso Ke Mang Posted by HHP on Wednesday, 24 October 2018

The Tsambo family’s spokesperson could not be reached for comment or confirmation, but there are a number of signs to prove that the page is fake – aside from the humorous nature of the posts.

Although the page already has more than 8 000 likes, the very first post only went up 22 hours ago, which indicates that it was set up recently.

In addition to the page’s first post being fairly recent, the “about” section of the page is pretty bare as is the “photos” tab. This is particularly telling when compared to HHP’s Instagram and Twitter pages which were kept relatively updated with a variety of content.

For the most part, the page has received a lot of angry reactions and comments from unhappy social media users who would like the person behind the account to stop.

Others have expressed the guilt they feel for finding the page’s content funny.

The general consensus however is that the page should be shut down.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.