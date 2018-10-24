EC former social development head in ‘R30m fake tenders’ scandal

Stanley Khanyile, a former social development head in Eastern Cape, is in hot water for allegedly pocketing over R30 million for “rigged tenders”.

The businessman’s assets have been frozen due to a court order after allegations surfaced that he was allegedly instrumental in stripping R30 million from the National Development Agency’s budget for a period over two years.

The funds, which were meant for training Eastern Cape women, were funnelled into another company according to court papers from the Grahamstown High Court.

The Daily Dispatch reports millions in assets of expensive cars and Kruger Rands to have been frozen as Khanyile is accused of manipulating the system to pay millions into Durban businessman Pooven Chetty’s business.

Nicole Peters, deputy director of public prosecutions to the East London office of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, informed the court that the funds are believed to have gone to Chetty and his company.

The court issued two preservation orders which prevented any use or trading of assets, such as a Porsche 911 and contents of the bank accounts belonging to Chetty’s business, Umnotho Training and Development Consultants.

The report claims no proof of services rendered to women by Umnotho was ever requested by the department, which paid Chetty out according to court papers.

Khanyile has reportedly said he knows nothing about the allegations.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

