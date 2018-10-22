 
Baroka star hopeful of Chiefs move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Talent Chawapiwa of Baroka FC (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Talent Chawapiwa of Baroka FC (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Talent Chawapiwa has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs made him an offer, but the deal fell through as Baroka were not keen to sell him.

Zimbabwean international has not given up on a Chiefs move though, saying he wants to take his game to the next level.

“It’s true, Chiefs wanted to sign me, my manager spoke to Chiefs, but the move didn’t go through, I don’t know what happened. I still believe I can join Chiefs. As a player you hope to go to the next level,” Chawapiwa was quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

It is believed that that Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande is the one who tried to take Chawapiwa to Amakhosi, however, the Warriors winger could not confirm nor deny that Katsande talked to him about joining Chiefs.

Katsande was key in Khama Billiat joining Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the season.

