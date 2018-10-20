 
menu
South Africa 20.10.2018 05:38 pm

Khayelitsha fire destroys hundreds of houses

Citizen reporter
An aerial view of the destruction. Image: Twitter/@Our_DA

An aerial view of the destruction. Image: Twitter/@Our_DA

One person has died after a fire ravaged through the informal settlement.

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that one person has died after a fire destroyed hundreds of homes in Khayelitsha informal settlement in the early hours of Saturday morning, reports EWN.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith estimated that between 400 and 500 homes were destroyed.

The fire was brought under control, and authorities have yet to confirm the official number of injuries and deaths.

Khayalitsha after a fire ravaged through hundreds of homes early this morning. Image: Twitter/@planetshakersSA

Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and Premier candidate Alan Winde arrived in Khayelitsha to address residents affected by the tragedy. Residents were told not to begin building new structures until authorities clean up the site.

ALSO READ: Two children die in Khayelitsha shack fire

 

Winde appealed to the City to help displaced residents by donating essentials, which can be dropped off at the Kyalitsha Fire Station.

“We stand with the community of Khayelitsha in this time of utter devastation. All resources are being mobilised to support the affected families,” the DA tweeted, sending their condolences to the family of the deceased.

According to IOL, community halls are being organised as temporary housing for the displaced residents.

Updates will follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.