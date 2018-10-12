 
menu
South Africa 12.10.2018 05:02 pm

Struggle stalwart Eric ‘Stalin’ Mtshali dies

Citizen reporter
The late Eric 'Stalin' Mtshali. IMage: Twitter/@POWER987News

The late Eric 'Stalin' Mtshali. IMage: Twitter/@POWER987News

The 87-year-old KZN-born struggle icon passed away in hospital after a long illness.

Prominent anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Eric “Stalin” Mtshali has died, aged 87. He passed away today at the Inkosi Albert Hospital after a long illness.

Mtshali became an ANC councillor in the eThekwini municipality in 2000 and served as a member of parliament from 2004, becoming a member of the portfolio committees on Labour, Higher Education and Training, and Human Settlements. He was a longstanding member of the South African Communist Party.

Image: Twitter/@KathradaFound

Mtshali was also part of the group that founded Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) in 1961, where he was elected as a member of MK’s underground operations team in KwaZulu-Natal to advance the liberation struggle.

From 1961 to 1991, Mtshali was in exile, but continued the struggle by transporting MK members and military hardware across the Zambezi River. He co-founded MK’s weekly journal, Dawn, with Chris Hani, Benson Ntsele and Don Nangu, where he was editor from 1964 to 1969. He also received military training  in the Soviet Union and later in Cuba.

In 2015, Ntshali received the National Order of Mendi for Bravery in Silver for his significant contribution to the fight against apartheid.

The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed their sadness at the passing away of the liberation struggle stalwart, veteran trade unionist and former MP.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to the family, friends and comrades of uBaba Eric ‘Stalin’ Mtshali, with whom we share the loss of an extraordinary activist and leader whose illustrious life story and patriotic contribution we shall never forget,” said Ramaphosa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maimane meets Venezualans, says EFF and ANC should heed the warning 12.10.2018
Ramaphosa has the edge over Zuma faction when it comes to economic policy 12.10.2018
Mabuza’s Mpumalanga ghosts haunt the ANC 12.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.