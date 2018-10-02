William Nicol Drive to be renamed after Mama Winnie

Speaking to Jacaranda News earlier today, Gauteng’s transport MEC Ismail Vadi confirmed that William Nicol Drive in Joburg is among the roads that will be renamed soon, if all goes according to plan.

Vadi stated that a resolution was passed last week Thursday suggesting that William Nicol Drive be named after struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died earlier this year.

He said that all political parties in the City of Johannesburg council meeting were in support of this proposal, which his department will now put forward to the National Geographic Names Council along with suggestions for between eight and ten roads earmarked for renaming.

Among the roads to be renamed is the Old Vereeniging Road (R82) which the Emfuleni Municipality believes should be named after political activist Duma Nokwe, as well as major highways like the M14 and N12 which currently do not have names.

“We supported that and hope the minister of arts and culture will make a final determination on that,” said Vadi.

According to Vadi, it is only right that roads should be named after struggle icons who fought for the liberation of the people, as roads have historically been named after heroes and leaders of the apartheid era.

