South Africa 30.9.2018 02:16 pm

Bacterial outbreak kills nine babies at Joburg hospital

Citizen reporter
Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: AFP

The Rahima Moosa Hospital is not yet sure how the infectious disease caused the multiple deaths.

Nine babies have died at Rahima Moose Hospital in Johannesburg, reports SABC News.

Acting CEO Dr Frew Benson told the news channel that investigations are under way to determine the exact origin of the bacterial outbreak that led to the tragedy.

The bacteria, called necrotising enterocolitis, is reported to affect the intestine of prematurely born infants, leading to infection. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles explains the disease invades the wall of the intestine, which causes local infection and inflammation that can ultimately destroy the wall of the bowel.

Of the 43 cases the hospital faced between March and July, nine were fatal, reports EWN.

How the outbreak of the infectious disease was contracted by the babies is not yet known. The outbreak was said to have ended in July, reports News24.

