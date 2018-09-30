Bacterial outbreak kills nine babies at Joburg hospital

Nine babies have died at Rahima Moose Hospital in Johannesburg, reports SABC News.

Acting CEO Dr Frew Benson told the news channel that investigations are under way to determine the exact origin of the bacterial outbreak that led to the tragedy.

ALSO READ: ‘Filthy hospital’ results in baby ward of death – DA

The bacteria, called necrotising enterocolitis, is reported to affect the intestine of prematurely born infants, leading to infection. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles explains the disease invades the wall of the intestine, which causes local infection and inflammation that can ultimately destroy the wall of the bowel.

Of the 43 cases the hospital faced between March and July, nine were fatal, reports EWN.

How the outbreak of the infectious disease was contracted by the babies is not yet known. The outbreak was said to have ended in July, reports News24.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.