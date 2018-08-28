 
Uncategorized 28.8.2018 10:19 am

Traffic officer killed in hit-and-run

Nameera Sarjoo
The late Thokazani Giainani Cele.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a Road Traffic Inspectorate officer was knocked down.

45-year-old Thokazani Giainani Cele was killed in a hit ‘n run on the N3 on Sunday, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

The officer was busy with speed trapping when he stopped an Audi. As he was busy talking to the driver of the vehicle, he was hit by a truck that did not stop.

The officer was propelled about 8 metres from where he was standing due to the impact.  The couple in the Audi was shocked and immediately contacted the police.

The truck was heading towards Johannesburg.

Photos circulating on social media of a truck carrying a trailer are linked to another incident that took place in Estcourt, where a pedestrian was knocked down.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

