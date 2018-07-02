WATCH: Cape Town roads flooded after heavy rains

Heavy rains and strong winds continue to cause chaos as numerous power lines have been reported to be down across Cape Town, IOL has reported.

It is estimated that roughly 4 000 homes in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Macassar have been hit by flooding.

Many roads accross the city have also been affected.

These included Lower Gordon Road in Strand, Kudu Avenue in Lotus River, Crescent Road on the corner of Claremont Avenue, Louw Avenue in Grassy Park, Fernwood in Newlands, Main Road and the R44 in Somerset West, and Carel Uys Road and Blombos Road in Atlantis.

#CapeTown Floods with just few minutes of rain. Maintain safe following Distance. Drive Carefully n Switch on headlights pic.twitter.com/MsD5KmCURT — Sixolile Mayamo (@Sxo_eThembeni) July 1, 2018

There are reports of power lines down in areas including Wynberg, Gugulethu and Lansdowne, as well as uprooted trees in Vredekloof, Constantia, Tamboerskloof, Pinelands and Durbanville.

The City of Cape Town says evacuations or emergency sheltering has not yet been activated.

“Various City departments are making assessments and will continue the mop up operations that have been ongoing since the cold front hit,” disaster management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said.

The drought-stricken city is sorely in need of some rain. but any excitement at its arrival has been tempered by the destruction caused by flooding.

The flooding was caused by obstructions in catch pits and entry gullies of the stormwater system, said mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron.

Flooding was not the only form of extreme weather Cape Town experienced this past weekend.

Sunday saw the arrival of snow, with reports that Table Mountain was starting to be covered.

WATCH: It's snowing on Table Mountain. Video footage captured by hikers shows snow falling on the mountain.https://t.co/Lq01FTz3dS@TableMountainCa pic.twitter.com/G10WSFF2zK — Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) July 2, 2018

The Western Cape has seen snow fall in several areas.

The Graaf Reinet Advertiser reported the Lootsberg Pass between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg has been closed due to heavy snowfalls.