Preview: Brazil vs Costa Rica

This has turned into a big game for Brazil after a stuttering 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opener, but luckily for the Selecao this is not the Costa Rica side of four years ago, who dumped Italy and England out in the group stage en route to the quarter-finals.

They offered little in recent friendly defeats to England and Belgium, while their opener here against Serbia was a cagey affair settled from distance.

They look weaker than both Serbia and Switzerland and face a tough task in containing Brazil. They just don’t look up to it, and the key here is working out how to get the outright 2/9 quotes a touch more backable. Brazil/Brazil HT/FT at 4/6 looks reasonable enough.

Brazil to score three or more at 3/1 could look a big price given the defensive frailty Costa Rica showed against both England and Belgium. You can also get 3/1 for Brazil to score a penalty, which looks big given the sheer number of spot-kicks we’ve seen awarded thus far in what is becoming the VAR World Cup.

Clearly, Brazil have a host of skilful players and will spend a reasonable amount of time inside the Costa Rican penalty box. It’s also a bet that is guaranteed to give you a 90-minute run for your money at the very least.

The 5/1 on offer for Philippe Coutinho to score twice is also worth a second look after his stunning goal in Brazil’s first game on the back of a fine end to the season, scoring nine goals in his last nine games for club and country.

·      Brazil/Brazil HT/FT at 4/6

·      Brazil to score three or more at 3/1

