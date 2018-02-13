 
Uncategorized 13.2.2018 12:20 pm

Johannesburg metro cop shot in the head by hijackers is hospitalised

Thembelihle Mkhonza
Kaunda has urged police officers in the area to be vigilant

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the shooting happened at about 4.45am.

A 47-year-old Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was shot in the head by hijackers near Pat Mbatha Busway and Old True Road Booysens on Tuesday morning.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the shooting happened at about 4.45am. “The officer was alone at the time and intervened as a minibus taxi was being hijacked, the suspects shot at the officer about five times and one bullet hit the side of his head.”

Minnaar said that the officer had been admitted at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the shooting.

– African News Agency (ANA)

