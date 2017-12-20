[close]
 
Travelling to the Cape? Try these water-saving tips

CNS Reporter
Residents and visitors must do their utmost to save water

If you are travelling to Cape Town for the holidays, you might want to make a note of these water-saving tips.

Since the drought last year, the Western Cape government has had a mammoth task on their hands to curb water usage and extend the possibility of Day Zero, Benoni City Times reports.

Day Zero is predicted to be in April 2018 when almost all the taps in Cape Town will be turned off and residents would have to queue for water at approximately 200 sites across the peninsula.

Cape Town gets a lot of visitors over the summer holidays and usually this is a great thing for tourism but this week, the water usage has risen to 641 million litres a day, posing a serious threat to curbing water usage.

Currently, each Capetonian is meant to only use 89 litres of water a day and 500 million litres a day collectively.

At the current water usage rate, only 34% of residents are meeting the target of 87 litres or less per day.

If you are travelling to the Western Cape over the holidays, here are some much needed water-saving tips:

