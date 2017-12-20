Buildmax says subsidiary terminates agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater

Mining company Buildmax said on Wednesday its main operating subsidiary, Diesel Power had exercised its right to terminate its agreement with Sibanye Stillwater Limited for materials handling, crushing, screening and transportation at Kloof in Westonaria.

Buildmax said a process in terms of Labour Relations Act would be undertaken in relation to affected employees, and that Diesel Power would likely be off site by 15 March 2018.

– African News Agency (ANA)

