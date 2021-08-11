Hotel comps: Five ‘freebies’ to look out for on your next stay

Kaunda Selisho

Everyone loves free things.

Whether you’re closer to Jeff Bezos in your financial standing or you’re just getting by, freebies in the form of hotel comps (complimentary services) make a hotel stay that much more memorable.

One would assume that hotel comps are a standard across the board, but they are surprisingly few and far between.

Michelle Cyster of Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront recently shared what hotel comps guests should look out for or enquire about when they book a hotel stay.

1. Is breakfast included?

“Not all hotels offer complimentary breakfasts,” said Cyster.

“But we all know that people love a good hotel breakfast, so definitely check ahead to see if it’s included. At our hotel, we offer a full buffet breakfast plus a menu selection of breakfasts – all at no additional cost if you are an overnight guest on a breakfast included rate,” she added.

It should be noted that there are also hotels that deliver breakfast to guests’ rooms for those who enjoy breakfast in bed. While many hotels offer this as a service, others offer it for free.

2. Does it have a fitness centre?

It is understandable to assume that most locations come with a fully equipped fitness centre as part of their hotel comps, but Cyster notes that this is not always the case.

“Be sure to enquire about this and check out any pictures online to see the state of the equipment.”

Some luxury hotels even go as far as to offer personal trainers as hotel comps to guests as an additional cost to the guest.

However, the use of the gym and fitness centre (in general) is usually free if you are working out on your own.

3. What spa facilities can I use as a hotel guest?

According to Cyster, “many hotels that have spa facilities on-site will have certain areas of the spa that hotel guests can access free of charge.”

She presented their Amani Spa and Wellness centre as an example which offers the facility’s relaxation area and indoor pool to guests over the age of 16 for free.

“It’s a great place to wind down with a good book and, of course, take a dip in the vitality pool if you so desire.”

Making use of such facilities is touted as a great way to experience the spa without any additional costs, if getting spa treatments is either not your idea of a good time or not in your budget.

4. Does it come with fluffy robes and slippers?

“You will be surprised how many people absolutely love this part of the whole hotel experience,” said Cyster, before adding, “it’s one of the first things many people look for when they get to a hotel.”

Including robes and slippers in hotel comps has become part of hotel culture.

“When you book your hotel, ask about this ahead of time. You could plan a nice relaxing night with a luxurious bath or a hot shower. Then slip into the robe and slippers and just kick back and have a movie night.

“You could order room service (an additional charge) and enjoy some time in the room,” advised Cyster.

5. In-room dinner set-up

“Our location means that dinner on the private balconies is something that guests really enjoy,” explained Cyster.

“They love to watch the sunset while enjoying a delicious meal. And while the food, of course, has to be paid for, the set-up itself is at no additional cost to our guests.”

If your hotel offers similar hotel comps, it could make for a great romantic getaway or a fun way to celebrate a special occasion… Or simply do it for no reason at all other than to enjoy the sunset.

“So, next time you book a hotel, be sure to ask about what additional and complimentary things you are able to make use of while you are there.

“This way, you easily turn your hotel stay into a memorable one.”