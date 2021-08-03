IN PICS: So gorgeous! New guest house opens in Sandton

Citizen reporter

A home away from home…

That is what Hyatt Hotels is introducing for guests who want to enjoy a break without a full hotel experience at the new Hyatt House.

The hotel group says the new location will offer a comfortable home experience, but with some hotel amenities.

Hyatt House, located in Sandton, Johannesburg, is set to launch in October 2021 and will have 43 studio guestrooms and 19 apartment-style suites, all with fully equipped kitchens and separate living areas, reminding guests of the conveniences of home.

Alternatively, dining experiences include grab and go snacks and drinks, a gym centre, and a swimming pool. The interior and exterior designs are intentional in making guests’ stay as homely as possibly.

Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa, Hyatt, said in a statement that this is the first house brand location from the group in South Africa but the third overall hotel.

“Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton will join Hyatt Regency Cape Town and we look forward to further building our relationship with Hyatt, with the aim to collaborate together on more Hyatt-branded hotels in the future. We have every confidence in the resilience of the tourism sector in South Africa; it is a significant growth driver for the economy, which generates jobs and drives local development.”

The tourism industry has been hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, after travel bans and safety restrictions had to be put in place to ensure that countries and cities are doing their best to stop the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ: Vaccinated travellers: Destination options for South Africans

In pictures: Hyatt House’s home away from home concept:

Stylish Hyatt House Johannesburg interior designs. Picture: Supplied

Spacious bedrooms on offer. Picture: Supplied

Dining rooms and open plan kitchens in the accomdation. Picture: Supplied