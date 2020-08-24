World Tennis 24.8.2020 07:43 am

Djokovic pulls out of doubles in New York with neck pain

AFP
Djokovic pulls out of doubles in New York with neck pain

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of doubles at the Western & Southern Open in New York, but remains the top seed in the singles draw. AFP/File/-

World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew from doubles Sunday at the Western and Southern Open in New York, citing neck pain.

The top-seeded Serbian was still scheduled to open singles play on Monday against qualifier Ricardis Berankis of Lithuania after a first-round bye.

Djokovic had been entered in doubles with compatriot Filip Krajinovic, but he pulled out before their scheduled opener on Sunday against Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

The tournament normally played in Cincinnati, Ohio, is being held this year in a quarantine bubble at the US Tennis Association’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where the US Open will start on August 31.

Djokovic won the title in Cincinnati in 2018 to become the only player to win all nine of the ATP’s elite Masters 1000 tournaments. He reached the semi-finals in Cincy last year.

The 33-year-old has won five of the past seven men’s singles Grand Slam titles, taking his tally to 17 — three shy of Roger Federer’s record 20.

Related Stories
Serena claws out opening victory over hard-hitting Rus 25.8.2020
No crowds makes for a new world as tennis gears up for US Open 23.8.2020
Murray makes triumphant start to year at US Open tuneup 23.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC



today in print

Read Today's edition