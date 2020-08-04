World Tennis 4.8.2020 07:39 am

Murray to play US Open warm-up

AFP
Murray to play US Open warm-up

Andy Murray has been handed a wild card for the Western & Southern Open in New York. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/CLIVE BRUNSKILL

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray is among four players handed wild cards for this month’s relocated Western and Southern Open, organisers said on Monday.

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Murray was given a slot alongside Americans Tommy Paul, Tennys Sandgren and Frances Tiafoe for the event, a warm-up for the Grand Slam in New York which begins on August 31.

The Western & Southern Open is normally staged in Cincinnati but was moved to New York as a one-off in order to minimise COVID-19 risks for players travelling to compete at Flushing Meadows.

Murray was a winner in Cincinnati in 2008 and 2011, making him one of six former winners entered in this year’s tournament alongside Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Marin Cilic and Rafael Nadal.

It will be Murray’s first ATP Tour appearance of 2020. The 33-year-old Scot has twice had hip operations and has not played an official tour match since the Davis Cup last year.

The tournament takes place from August 20-28 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Related Stories
Kyrgios pulls out of US Open over virus fears 2.8.2020
World No.1 Barty skips US Open citing ‘significant’ virus risks 30.7.2020
Djokovic, Nadal, Serena enter US Open tuneup tournament 29.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News SAB pulls the plug on its R2.5bn investment due to alcohol ban

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition