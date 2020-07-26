World Tennis 26.7.2020 05:58 am

Palermo organisers ‘confident’ of Halep quarantine exemption

AFP
Palermo organisers ‘confident’ of Halep quarantine exemption

Hopeful: Simona Halep. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/Yong Teck Lim

Simona Halep should be eligible for an exception to compete in the Palermo WTA event, which will mark the season’s resumption after a five-month suspension, despite all Romanians needing to quarantine on arrival in Italy, organisers said Saturday.

“Halep should participate in the 31st Palermo Ladies Open,” tournament director Oliviero Palma said on Twitter.

“We are waiting official clarification from the competent authorities, but we are confident.

“Following a literal interpretation of the provisions in force, it seems that workers, therefore professional athletes too, should be exempted from the mandatory quarantine.”

Organisers of the clay court event, starting on August 3, are pleading with government officials to lift the self-isolation requirement for Wimbledon champion Halep.

The Minister of Health signed an order on Friday imposing a 14-day quarantine on entry into Italy for all those who had been in Romania and Bulgaria during the previous two weeks.

Meanwhile, Palermo tennis organisers said they were awaiting confirmation from world number three Karolina Pliskova whether she will compete.

The first players will start arriving on Sunday for the qualifying round.

“All of them, starting from Tuesday, will undergo the coronavirus test. Subsequently, it will be repeated every four days,” organisers added.

Related Stories
Westwood “not comfortable” travelling to America 26.7.2020
Palermo tennis chief pleads for Halep quarantine exemption 25.7.2020
We were not trained for this – Mosimane 24.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in authorities

horse news Vodacom Durban July live stream: Catch all the action here

Breaking News WATCH: Manhunt launched after Malmesbury ‘prison break’

Crime Pirates of the Covidian: Criminals ransack six yachts in Knysna

South African Sport ‘Cancer’ in SA sport has been exposed by BLM – Nathi Mthethwa


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition