World Tennis 25.7.2020 12:17 am

Palermo tennis chief pleads for Halep quarantine exemption

AFP
Palermo tennis chief pleads for Halep quarantine exemption

In doubt: Simona Halep. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File/Yong Teck Lim

Simona Halep’s bid to play the Palermo WTA event, which will mark the season’s resumption after a five-month suspension, could be dashed by demands that all Romanians enter quarantine on arrival in Italy.

Organisers of the clay court event, starting on August 3, are pleading with government officials to lift the self-isolation requirement for Wimbledon champion Halep.

“We have sent an urgent letter to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza to request an exemption from the ordinance for the players who will participate in the tournament,” said tournament director Oliviero Palma.

The Minister of Health had announced that he had signed an order on Friday imposing a 14-day quarantine on entry into Italy for all those who had been in Romania and Bulgaria during the previous two weeks.

“This decision would penalise a player like Simona Halep, the world number two and Wimbledon title holder, who could no longer participate in the Palermo tournament,” added Palma.

Palma said he was “convinced that the health protocols adopted by the WTA are strict enough to ensure the safety and health of the athletes but also of all those involved in the event.”

Related Stories
We were not trained for this – Mosimane 24.7.2020
All WTA, ATP tennis in China cancelled over coronavirus 24.7.2020
Fate of South African Premiership season to be decided Friday 23.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News WATCH: Manhunt launched after Malmesbury ‘prison break’

Crime Pirates of the Covidian: Criminals ransack six yachts in Knysna

South African Sport ‘Cancer’ in SA sport has been exposed by BLM – Nathi Mthethwa

World Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created virus outbreak

Business News Ramaphosa guns for Covid-19 crooks


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition