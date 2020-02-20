World Tennis 20.2.2020 02:19 pm

Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

AFP
Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

Siya Kolisi handed over a Springbok jersey to Roger Federer during the Match in Africa between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Cape Town Stadium on February 07, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

The 38-year-old explained that he had intended to avoid surgery if possible but the knee problem refused to go away.

Roger Federer has undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem and said Thursday he would be out of action until after the French Open.

The 20-times grand slam winner revealed on his Facebook account that he underwent surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday and would miss a string of tournaments including the May 24-June 7 French Open.

“As a result, I will miss Dubai, India Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open,” he said.

The 38-year-old explained that he had intended to avoid surgery if possible but the knee problem refused to go away.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while,” said the world number three who reached the Roland Garros semi-finals last year.

“I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.”

“After the surgery the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.

“I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on grass!”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tennis duo serves up inspiration for children 10.2.2020
Federer, Nadal play to record crowd in Cape Town 8.2.2020
On Federer’s to-do list: Getting his Afrikaans mom to teach grandkids the ‘taal’ 6.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition