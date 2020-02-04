World Tennis 4.2.2020 08:55 am

Try again? Federer and Gates’ awkward name for Nadal and Noah showdown

Sport Staff
Try again? Federer and Gates’ awkward name for Nadal and Noah showdown

Roger Federer of Switzerland and Bill Gates in action against John Isner of the United States and musician Mike McCready at KeyArena on April 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/Getty Images)

Friendly banter has been ramped up between the celebrities ahead of this weekend’s tennis festivities in Cape Town.

Friendly shots have been fired ahead of Friday’s Match in Africa celebrity event, where Roger Federer and the world’s second richest man, Bill Gates, will take on Rafael Nadal and SA darling Trevor Noah in an exhibition doubles match.

Funny man Noah issued the initial challenge, noting how their opponents need to be “prepared for the crowd in SA to be on our side!”.

It’s a relatively ballsy (yes the pun was intended) statement to make given Federer’s South African roots, with his mother Lynette having been born in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: OOPS! Cape Town marketers stuff up Federer-Nadal poster

Nonetheless, Gates replied with a workmanlike “Game on!”, while the Swiss legend came up with an interesting if somewhat clumsy name for the duo: Gaterer – an obvious mix between Gates and Federer.

That name might need a bit of work…

A day later, Federer and Nadal will battle each other in an attempt to set the record for the biggest attendance at any tennis match in history.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Djokovic powers past Federer into Australian Open final 30.1.2020
Trevor Noah and Nadal geared up for Cape Town tennis match against Bill Gates and Federer 30.1.2020
Thiem stuns Nadal in ‘epic’ to set up semi-final with Zverev 29.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Mercenary ‘Mad Mike’ Hoare dies aged 100 in South Africa

Investigation Lotteries commission appoints investigator to look into its own alleged corruption

Load Shedding Eskom implements new load shedding pilot programme to ease traffic congestion

Investigation Lottery threatens criminal charges against journalists for alleged corruption exposés

Courts ‘Sick’ Zuma’s first 2020 appearance for corruption trial likely to be postponement


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition