WATCH: The worst tennis match ever might be far more sinister

Controversy and illegal betting concerns surround Artem Bahmet’s crazily incompetent performance at a International Tennis Federation (ITF) futures tournament.

The Ukrainian lost his first round match in Doha 0-6 0-6 in just 22 minutes!

Bahmet literally looked like he’d only taken up the sport a few hours before the game, struggling to even get the ball over the net.

His opponent was world number 1,367 Krittin Koaykul, who probably won’t ever play an easier game in his life.

Bahmet also exposed the folly of the ITF’s developmental tournaments, where any person can pay R525 for a spot in a qualifying tournament.

However, once the jokes subsided, fears that this stunt was more sinister started creeping up.

According to The Telegraph, an online Russian forum published screenshots of gamblers who claimed to be some of Bahmet’s “accomplices”.

Over 2000 euros were allegedly raised from Bahmet’s spectacular incompetence.

