World Tennis 3.9.2018 05:35 pm

WATCH: Kyrgios left stunned by this insane Federer shot

Sport Staff
Roger Federer of Switzerland plays against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during Day 6 of the 2018 US Open Men's Singles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

The Swiss tennis legend never ceases to amaze.

Roger Federer has already cemented his place as one of world tennis’ greatest players ever.

And yet even at the ripe age of 37, the Swiss legend still finds ways to take observers’ breath away.

His incredible winner against Aussie Nick Kyrgios being a case in point.

“I definitely think it was a special one, no doubt about it,” said Federer after being asked if the shot was one of the greatest of his illustrious career.

Kyrgios was, predictably, stunned but also in awe.

“If anyone else is doing those shots against me, I’m probably not too happy. But it’s Roger,” he said.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

