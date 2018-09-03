WATCH: Kyrgios left stunned by this insane Federer shot

Roger Federer has already cemented his place as one of world tennis’ greatest players ever.

And yet even at the ripe age of 37, the Swiss legend still finds ways to take observers’ breath away.

His incredible winner against Aussie Nick Kyrgios being a case in point.

“I definitely think it was a special one, no doubt about it,” said Federer after being asked if the shot was one of the greatest of his illustrious career.

Kyrgios was, predictably, stunned but also in awe.

“If anyone else is doing those shots against me, I’m probably not too happy. But it’s Roger,” he said.