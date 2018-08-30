Anderson delivers a masterclass at US Open

Kevin Anderson was in compelling form as he cruised into the round of 32 at the US Open on Thursday morning (SA time).

The world No 5 raced to a 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, a performance that was in stark contrast to his tough battle in the previous round.

In fact, this power-packed effort took under two hours to complete as the South African’s opponent simply didn’t have answers.

Anderson was miserly on his serve, losing only six points in the first set and did well in the succeeding sets to break Chardy early to always keep ahead.

His final act of the match, fittingly, was securing his triumph with an ace.

Anderson hit 18 of them during the match.

The 32-year-old next faces Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

Meanwhile, Raven Klaasen and his playing partner Michael Venus negotiated their second round match comfortably with a 6-2 6-2 win over Lucas Lacko and John Millman.