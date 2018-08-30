 
World Tennis 30.8.2018

Anderson delivers a masterclass at US Open

Sport Staff
Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns the ball during his men's singles second round match against Jeremy Chardy of France on Day Three of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP



The South African star wastes little time in securing his next passage at the last Grand Slam of the year.

Kevin Anderson was in compelling form as he cruised into the round of 32 at the US Open on Thursday morning (SA time).

The world No 5 raced to a 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, a performance that was in stark contrast to his tough battle in the previous round.

In fact, this power-packed effort took under two hours to complete as the South African’s opponent simply didn’t have answers.

Anderson was miserly on his serve, losing only six points in the first set and did well in the succeeding sets to break Chardy early to always keep ahead.

His final act of the match, fittingly, was securing his triumph with an ace.

Anderson hit 18 of them during the match.

The 32-year-old next faces Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

Meanwhile, Raven Klaasen and his playing partner Michael Venus negotiated their second round match comfortably with a 6-2 6-2 win over Lucas Lacko and John Millman.

