World Tennis 28.8.2018 09:52 am

Nadal backs French Open dress code plan after Serena row

AFP
Serena Williams of the USA in action against Julia Goerges (not seen) of Germany during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France on June 02, 2018. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The organisers weren’t particularly approving of her so-called ‘Black Panther’ outfit earlier this year.

Rafael Nadal voiced support Monday for Roland Garros chiefs who indicated they would institute a dress code at the French Open.

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli created an uproar when he said in comments reported in the French media that some outfits, such as Serena Williams’ “Black Panther” catsuit, wouldn’t be allowed.

“I really believe that sometimes we have gone too far,” Giudicelli told Tennis Magazine.

“The outfit of Serena this year, for example, will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.”

Williams herself downplayed any friction with Giudicelli on the issue.

Nadal said that he saw no reason the tournament couldn’t limit what players wear, noting that Wimbledon did the same with its insistence on white.

“I really believe when you have a tournament like Wimbledon that does what they want you cannot say to another event that they have to do another thing,” he said.

“Why if Wimbledon have their own rules, why can’t Roland Garros?”

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

