World Tennis 28.8.2018

Anderson overcomes sticky start to progress in US Open

Sport Staff
Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates in his men's singles first round match against Ryan Harrison of The United States on Day One of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP

Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates in his men's singles first round match against Ryan Harrison of The United States on Day One of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP

South Africa’s marathon man on the court starts his campaign with a gruelling five-set duel already.

Kevin Anderson’s reputation as world tennis’ marathon man continued to be reinforced following a tough, grinding 7-6 5-7 4-6 6-3 6-4 over the USA’s Ryan Harrison in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday morning (SA time).

After shading a first set tie-break, the 32-year-old stumbled as his enthusiastic opponent opponent roared back to win the next two sets.

But Anderson played to his strengths, smashing 28 aces while also showing off his newfound versatility with a substantial amount of delightful winners.

He certainly isn’t just a big server anymore.

Anderson will play Frenchman Jeremy Chardy on Wednesday, a man he recently defeated in straight sets in Cincinnati.

Young prodigy Lloyd Harris’ first appearance at Flushing Meadows ended in disappointment as he lost 6-2 6-2 and 6-3 to the experienced Gilles Simon.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

