World Tennis 14.7.2018 11:01 pm

Raven Klaasen’s Wimbledon dream dashed after tough fight

Sport Staff
South Africa's Raven Klaasen (L) and New Zealand's Michael Venus speak while playing US player Mike Bryan and US player Jack Sock during their mens' doubles final match on the twelfth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

South Africa’s double star stumbles over the last hurdle on the grass court.

South African doubles star Raven Klaasen and his partner, New Zealander Michael Venus, stumbled agonisingly over the last hurdle at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The pair, who’s thrilling run at the Grand Slam tournament warmed many hearts, took the final all the way to five sets before eventually bowing the knee to the US’ Mike Bryan and Britain’s Jack Sock 3-6 7-6 3-6 7-5 5-7.

They at least had the consolation of showing better composure in the tighter sets, notably winning the second set tie-break and also breaking at a crucial stage in the fourth to keep things alive.

In fact, momentum seemed to be on their side going into the final set but there had to be a break for the centre court’s roof to be closed.

That possibly disrupted their momentum though both pairs held serve until Bryan and Sock vitally struck with a break in the 11th game.

Even then, Klaasen and Venus had dragged things back to deuce twice but they relented in the end.

This is Klaasen’s second loss in a Grand Slam doubles final after 2014’s Australian Open, when he was partnered with Eric Boturac.

