Kevin Anderson to face Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Kevin Anderson will play Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s Wimbledon men’s final after he outlasted Rafael Nadal in yet another epic semifinal.

The Serbian eventually triumphed in just over five hours 6-4 3-6 7-6 3-6 and 10-8.

South Africa’s leading player will feel a bit more confident now that his opponent has also been worn down physically.

Djokovic and Nadal had to resume their game in the fourth set on Saturday afternoon after they ran out of time on Friday evening.

Anderson will be wary of a fairly poor record against Djokovic, having only beaten him once – way back in 2008 in Miami.