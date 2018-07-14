 
World Tennis 14.7.2018 04:39 pm

Kevin Anderson to face Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Sport Staff
Serbia's Novak Djokovic fails to return to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the continuation of their men's singles semi-final match on the twelfth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

South Africa’s tennis hero has a poor record against the Serbian but it’s unlikely to count for much in Sunday’s showpiece match.

Kevin Anderson will play Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s Wimbledon men’s final after he outlasted Rafael Nadal in yet another epic semifinal.

The Serbian eventually triumphed in just over five hours 6-4 3-6 7-6 3-6 and 10-8.

South Africa’s leading player will feel a bit more confident now that his opponent has also been worn down physically.

Djokovic and Nadal had to resume their game in the fourth set on Saturday afternoon after they ran out of time on Friday evening.

Anderson will be wary of a fairly poor record against Djokovic, having only beaten him once – way back in 2008 in Miami.

